BWW's On This Day - June 24, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Yes
Napoli, Brooklyn
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
The Ferryman (West End)
Queen Anne
The Ruby Slippers
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
Woyzeck
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Sunset Boulevard
Monsoon Wedding
Sweat
The Scarecrow's Wedding
Secret
Somebody's Daughter
The Lucky One
Family Ties
Yes
Marc in Venice
The Little Mermaid
Love in Idleness
On the Town
The End of Longing
The Artificial Jungle
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Committee... (A New Musical)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Braille Legacy
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(West End - 0)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
COMING UP: