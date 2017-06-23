BWW's On This Day - June 23, 2017

Jun. 23, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Downstairs
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17

The Scarecrow's Wedding
(West End - 0)
opening 6/23/17

Committee... (A New Musical)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

Ragtime
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

The Crusade of Connor Stephens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17

The Roommate
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17

The Model American
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17

The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17

What the Ladybird Heard
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17

A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Braille Legacy
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

Monsoon Wedding
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Sweat
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

The Scarecrow's Wedding
(West End - 0)
closing 6/25/17

Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

The Lucky One
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Family Ties
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Marc in Venice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17

The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

The Artificial Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

COMING UP:

Saturday June 24, 2017:
CONCERT FOR AMERICA at the Curran
Saturday June 24, 2017:
Cumming, Lynch, Prince and More Headline CONCERT FOR AMERICA in San Francisco
Saturday June 24, 2017:
Joshua Jackson Leads BTG's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Helmed by Kenny Leon
Monday June 26, 2017:
2017 Jimmy Awards Best Actor & Actress Presentations Stream Live on Facebook
Monday June 26, 2017:
2017 Jimmy Awards Honor Two Inspiring Teachers
Monday June 26, 2017:
74 Students Compete for 2017 Jimmy Awards
Monday June 26, 2017:
Bernadette Peters Takes Part in 'Profiles in Creativity' Series at Kennedy Center
Monday June 26, 2017:
Clark, Karimloo, Mendez, Wolfe & More Set for 'YOUR CHOICE!' Concert at 92Y
Monday June 26, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Hosts 2017 Jimmy Awards
Monday June 26, 2017:
Oscar, Stiles, Glick, Davis, Faison & More 'Sing for Pride' in UNSTOPPABLE Benefit
Monday June 26, 2017:
Save the Date! 9th Annual Jimmy Awards Set for Summer at the Minskoff
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
DVR Alert - SWEENEY TODD's Carolee Carmello and Norm Lewis Perform on TODAY
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
John Davidson Joins FINDING NEVERLAND Tour as 'Captain Hook'
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
Jon Cryer Leads SHELTER in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Opens Off-Broadway
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
Sally Ann Triplett and Jeff Kready Join Jon Cryer in SHELTER at 54 Below
Wednesday June 28, 2017:
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sutton Foster Visit TODAY on NBC
Wednesday June 28, 2017:
Jerry Seinfeld Brings LETTERS FROM A NUT to the Geffen
Wednesday June 28, 2017:
Nick Adams Leads ON THE TOWN at The Gateway in Bellport Village
Wednesday June 28, 2017:
TV Land Premieres Season Four of Sutton Foster-Led YOUNGER!
Thursday June 29, 2017:
DVR Alert: Julie Andrews Visits TODAY on NBC

