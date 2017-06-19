BWW's On This Day - June 19, 2017

Jun. 19, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Ghost Light
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Hollywood Nurses
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Austen's Pride
(New York - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17

The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

The Traveling Lady
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

Bastard Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

Downstairs
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17

Committee... (A New Musical)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

Ragtime
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

The Crusade of Connor Stephens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17

The Roommate
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17

The Model American
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Austen's Pride
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Braille Legacy
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

Indecent
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Monsoon Wedding
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Sweat
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

The Lucky One
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Family Ties
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Marc in Venice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17

The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Broadway's BANDSTAND Swings and Sings on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Grove, Snyder Play Title Roles in BEAUTY & THE BEAST at Music Circus
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Oscar Isaac Plays Title Role in HAMLET at The Public
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Stars of ALW's Shows to Team for Mini Sing for Hope Piano Concert
Thursday June 22, 2017:
Daly Siblings Make First Stage Appearance in DOWNSTAIRS at Dorset
Thursday June 22, 2017:
Tony Winner Laura Benanti Guest Co-Hosts THE TALK on CBS
Friday June 23, 2017:
BWOY, Starring Anthony Rapp, Opens at Moving Image
Friday June 23, 2017:
Jane Krakowski Performs LIVE! from the Rainbow Room
Friday June 23, 2017:
Jerry Seinfeld Brings LETTERS FROM A NUT to the Geffen
Friday June 23, 2017:
Stars of WAITRESS, ANASTASIA & More Set for 'Broadway in the Boros' Series
Saturday June 24, 2017:
CONCERT FOR AMERICA at the Curran
Saturday June 24, 2017:
Cumming, Lynch, Prince and More Headline CONCERT FOR AMERICA in San Francisco
Saturday June 24, 2017:
Joshua Jackson Leads BTG's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Helmed by Kenny Leon
Monday June 26, 2017:
2017 Jimmy Awards Honor Two Inspiring Teachers
Monday June 26, 2017:
74 Students Compete for 2017 Jimmy Awards
Monday June 26, 2017:
Bernadette Peters Takes Part in 'Profiles in Creativity' Series at Kennedy Center
Monday June 26, 2017:
Clark, Karimloo, Mendez, Wolfe & More Set for 'YOUR CHOICE!' Concert at 92Y
Monday June 26, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Hosts 2017 Jimmy Awards
Monday June 26, 2017:
Oscar, Stiles, Glick, Davis, Faison & More 'Sing for Pride' in UNSTOPPABLE Benefit
Monday June 26, 2017:
Save the Date! 9th Annual Jimmy Awards Set for Summer at the Minskoff

