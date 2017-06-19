BWW's On This Day - June 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hollywood Nurses
Austen's Pride
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Downstairs
Afterglow
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Napoli, Brooklyn
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
The Ferryman (West End)
The Government Inspector
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Indecent
Sunset Boulevard
Monsoon Wedding
Sweat
Secret
Somebody's Daughter
The Lucky One
Baghdaddy
Family Ties
Marc in Venice
The Little Mermaid
Love in Idleness
On the Town
The End of Longing
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Ghost Light
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
CLOSING SOON:
Austen's Pride
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
COMING UP: