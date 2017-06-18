BWW's On This Day - June 18, 2017

Jun. 18, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Birds
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17

Ghost Light
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Hollywood Nurses
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Austen's Pride
(New York - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17

The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

The Traveling Lady
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

Bastard Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

Downstairs
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17

Committee... (A New Musical)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

Ragtime
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

The Crusade of Connor Stephens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17

The Roommate
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17

The Model American
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Six Degrees of Separation
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Sweetee
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Austen's Pride
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Braille Legacy
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Monsoon Wedding
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Indecent
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Sweat
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Family Ties
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

COMING UP:

Monday June 19, 2017:
Alice Ripley & More to Highlight Musicals of the Last Decade in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Monday June 19, 2017:
Angela Lansbury Leads Benefit Reading of THE CHALK GARDEN
Monday June 19, 2017:
Angela Lansbury-Led THE CHALK GARDEN
Monday June 19, 2017:
FRAN DRESCHER'S CABARET CRUISE Benefits Cancer Schmancer
Monday June 19, 2017:
Jones, Fairdany & More Join Lansbury in THE CHALK GARDEN Reading
Monday June 19, 2017:
O'Hara, Jackson & More Come Together at ARTS FOR AUTISM
Monday June 19, 2017:
O'Hare, Lindsay, Silverman Lead Lab of New 'Pride & Prejudice' Musical
Monday June 19, 2017:
Rosie O'Donnell Emcees Starry HOLLYWOOD NURSES Benefit Reading
Monday June 19, 2017:
Rosie O'Donnell Narrates HOLLYWOOD NURSES Reading
Monday June 19, 2017:
Shoshana Bean, Imagine Dragons Perform at 2017 TrevorLIVE Gala
Monday June 19, 2017:
SWEAT Cast Set for Q&A at Strand Book Store
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Broadway's BANDSTAND Swings and Sings on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Grove, Snyder Play Title Roles in BEAUTY & THE BEAST at Music Circus
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Oscar Isaac Plays Title Role in HAMLET at The Public
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Stars of ALW's Shows to Team for Mini Sing for Hope Piano Concert
Thursday June 22, 2017:
Daly Siblings Make First Stage Appearance in DOWNSTAIRS at Dorset
Thursday June 22, 2017:
Tony Winner Laura Benanti Guest Co-Hosts THE TALK on CBS
Friday June 23, 2017:
BWOY, Starring Anthony Rapp, Opens at Moving Image
Friday June 23, 2017:
Jane Krakowski Performs LIVE! from the Rainbow Room
Friday June 23, 2017:
Jerry Seinfeld Brings LETTERS FROM A NUT to the Geffen
Friday June 23, 2017:
Stars of WAITRESS, ANASTASIA & More Set for 'Broadway in the Boros' Series

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


