BWW's On This Day - June 18, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Ghost Light
Hollywood Nurses
Austen's Pride
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Downstairs
Afterglow
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Napoli, Brooklyn
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Pacific Overtures
Sweetee
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Jesus Christ Superstar
Austen's Pride
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Government Inspector
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Baghdaddy
Monsoon Wedding
Somebody's Daughter
Indecent
Sunset Boulevard
Sweat
Family Ties
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Birds
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
CLOSING SOON:
Six Degrees of Separation
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Ghost Light
Hollywood Nurses
Austen's Pride
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Downstairs
Afterglow
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Napoli, Brooklyn
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Pacific Overtures
Sweetee
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Jesus Christ Superstar
Austen's Pride
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Government Inspector
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Baghdaddy
Monsoon Wedding
Somebody's Daughter
Indecent
Sunset Boulevard
Sweat
Family Ties
COMING UP: