BWW's On This Day - July 3, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Barber Shop Chronicles
Lettice and Lovage
The Birds
Working
Downstairs
Escape to Margaritaville
The Model American
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Rotterdam
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Ragtime
Salome
Terror
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Oslo
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17
CLOSING SOON:
Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
