BWW's On This Day - February 24, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Dear World
My Brilliant Friend
The View UpStairs
9 Circles
The Penitent
Wakey, Wakey
The Winter's Tale ENO
The Way of the World
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
Hamilton
Sweeney Todd
Bull in a China Shop
All the Fine Boys
Significant Other
Lost Without Words
Jonah and Otto
This House
Escaped Alone
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
The Liar
The Way of the World
Motown the Musical
Buried Child
Death Takes A Holiday
Sex with Strangers
Yen
She Loves Me
Interview: A New Musical
Beardo
Fade
Dear World
The Dressmaker's Secret
The Object Lesson
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/27/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Dear World
My Brilliant Friend
The View UpStairs
9 Circles
The Penitent
Wakey, Wakey
The Winter's Tale ENO
The Way of the World
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
Hamilton
Sweeney Todd
Bull in a China Shop
All the Fine Boys
Significant Other
Lost Without Words
Jonah and Otto
This House
Escaped Alone
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
The Liar
The Way of the World
Motown the Musical
Buried Child
Death Takes A Holiday
Sex with Strangers
Yen
She Loves Me
Interview: A New Musical
Beardo
Fade
Dear World
The Dressmaker's Secret
The Object Lesson
COMING UP: