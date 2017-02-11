BWW's On This Day - February 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Beardo
Ring Twice for Miranda
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
The Dressmaker's Secret
Man from Nebraska
Twelfth Night
Evening at the Talk House
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
Fish Men
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech and Debate
BU21
Silver Lining
Nice Fish
Evening at the Talk House
The Land of Cheesecake and Ice Cream
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Yours Unfaithfully
Art
Promises, Promises
The Boys in the Band
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Crazy for You
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
This House
Jonah and Otto
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
The Liar
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 2/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Beardo
Ring Twice for Miranda
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
The Dressmaker's Secret
Man from Nebraska
Twelfth Night
Evening at the Talk House
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
Fish Men
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech and Debate
BU21
Silver Lining
Nice Fish
Evening at the Talk House
The Land of Cheesecake and Ice Cream
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Yours Unfaithfully
Art
Promises, Promises
The Boys in the Band
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Crazy for You
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
This House
Jonah and Otto
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
The Liar
COMING UP: