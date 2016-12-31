BWW's On This Day - December 31, 2016
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Kite Runner
Motown the Musical
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Linda
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Aladdin
Finian's Rainbow
Fiddler on the Roof
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Illusionists- Turn of the Century
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
The Band's Visit
One Funny Mother
A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow
The Dead, 1904
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Bodyguard
The Encounter
Falsettos
Sweet Charity
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
In the Heights
The Color Purple
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
Spamilton: An American Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(West End - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 12/31/16
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2013)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(West End - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Kite Runner
Motown the Musical
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Linda
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Aladdin
Finian's Rainbow
Fiddler on the Roof
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Illusionists- Turn of the Century
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
The Band's Visit
One Funny Mother
A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow
The Dead, 1904
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Bodyguard
The Encounter
Falsettos
Sweet Charity
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
In the Heights
The Color Purple
COMING UP: