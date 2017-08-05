BWW's On This Day - August 5, 2017

Aug. 5, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17

Newsies
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17

Actually
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17

The Terms of My Surrender
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17

13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

Come Light My Cigarette
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Burn All Night
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

Small Mouth Sounds
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Really Rosie
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Taking Steps
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17

Oliver Twist
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Dessert
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Indecent
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/6/17

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17

Cabaret
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 8/6/17

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17

The Adventures of Pinocchio
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/10/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17

Committee... (A New Musical)
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17

A Midsummer Night's Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

Newsies
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

Disco Pigs
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/18/17

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/17

Yank!
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/19/17

COMING UP:

Sunday August 6, 2017:
Brian Stokes Mitchell Makes Provincetown Debut
Sunday August 6, 2017:
Cast of BANDSTAND Gets Nostalgic at Feinstein's/54 Below
Sunday August 6, 2017:
MISS SAIGON Stars Sing for NAAP at The Green Room 42
Monday August 7, 2017:
KINKY BOOTS' Billy Porter & More Come Together to Support Eric L. Summers
Monday August 7, 2017:
Stars of Broadway's JITNEY Set for Performance, Q&A at Queens Library
Tuesday August 8, 2017:
Sheldon & Margery Harnick Sign Copies of KOI: A MODERN FOLKTALE
Wednesday August 9, 2017:
THE FIX: IN CONCERT at 54 Below
Thursday August 10, 2017:
Tony Sheldon & More Sing the Songs of Sam Willmott at 54 Below
Friday August 11, 2017:
Janet Metz Plays the Narrator in 'JOSEPH' at NewArts

