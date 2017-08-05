BWW's On This Day - August 5, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Taking Steps
A Tale of Two Cities
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Oliver Twist
Dessert
Indecent
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Cabaret
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Growing Up Gonzales
Committee... (A New Musical)
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Newsies
Jerry's Girls
Disco Pigs
Afterglow
Yank!
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
Really Rosie
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 8/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
Sunday August 6, 2017:
Brian Stokes Mitchell Makes Provincetown Debut
Sunday August 6, 2017:
Cast of BANDSTAND Gets Nostalgic at Feinstein's/54 Below
Sunday August 6, 2017:
MISS SAIGON Stars Sing for NAAP at The Green Room 42
Monday August 7, 2017:
KINKY BOOTS' Billy Porter & More Come Together to Support Eric L. Summers
Monday August 7, 2017:
Stars of Broadway's JITNEY Set for Performance, Q&A at Queens Library
Tuesday August 8, 2017:
Sheldon & Margery Harnick Sign Copies of KOI: A MODERN FOLKTALE
Wednesday August 9, 2017:
THE FIX: IN CONCERT at 54 Below
Thursday August 10, 2017:
Tony Sheldon & More Sing the Songs of Sam Willmott at 54 Below
Friday August 11, 2017:
Janet Metz Plays the Narrator in 'JOSEPH' at NewArts
COMING UP: