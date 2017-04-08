BWW's On This Day - April 8, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Profane
Angels in America
Aladdin
Oslo
The Altruists
Samara
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
The Little Foxes
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Seventeen
The Outer Space
Sousatzka
The Chemsex Monologues
Drunkle Vanya
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Ring Twice for Miranda
White Guy on the Bus
The Twits
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
The Hairy Ape
Posh
Broad Comedy
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Altruists
Filthy Business
The Girls
Sunday in the Park with George
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
