BWW's On This Day - April 25, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Alice's Adventures Underground
Cat (The Play!!!)
Bandstand
All Our Children
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Treatment
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Three Comrades
Pacific Overtures
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Arlington
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Cat (The Play!!!)
Babes in Toyland
Daniel's Husband
Latin History for Morons
Love in Idleness
The Glass Menagerie
The Life
Travesties
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
If I Forget
Junkyard
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Brodsky/Barshnikov
In the Boom Boom Room
The Secret Garden
Three Comrades
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Samara
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Six Degrees of Separation
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
COMING UP: