BWW Morning Brief May 8th, 2017 - Outer Critics Circle Awards, Galas and More!

by BWW News Desk - May 07, 2017

According to the New York Times (via the star's son), the long and legendary career of Barbara Cook, now 89, has come to an end. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: AMELIE and WAR PAINT Get Feedback When The Skivvies Improv a Song from Audience Member's Text Messages

by Stage Tube - May 07, 2017

Everyone knows to expect the unexpected at one of The Skivvies sets, and this time they've involved the audience. Taking a cellphone from an unsuspecting audience member, Lauren Molina decided to improv a song based on a text message thread. Watch the hilarious video below!. (more...)

3) Julia Murney to Star in GYPSY at Cape Playhouse; Additional Star Casting Announced

by BWW News Desk - May 07, 2017

The Great White Way comes to The Cape Playhouse this summer as TONY award winners and stars from Wicked, Mamma Mia, Veep, Les Miserables and Modern Family take the stage in a season of Tony, Olivier, and Drama Desk Award-winning shows.. (more...)

4) Tony Awards Close-Up: Johanna Day Is Digging Deeper Every Night at SWEAT

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 07, 2017

Every night at Studio 54. Tony nominee Johanna Day digs a little bit deeper as Tracey, a factory worker in Reading, Pennsylvania. How does she give such a poignant performance and deal with the exhaustion of the season? She explains below!. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Sheldon Harnick Hosts Unsung Lyricists at 92Y

by Stephen Sorokoff - May 07, 2017

The 92Y celebrated Songbook Classics By Unsung Lyricists last night and BroadwayWorld was there.. (more...)

- The Outer Critics Circle Award winners will be announced today.

- Keri Russell, Hugh Dancy and Jonathan Groff lead a benefit reading of AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER...

- WAR PAINT's leading ladies headline Playwrights Horizons' 2017 gala, Signature honors Suzan-Lori parks at their spring soiree, and The Actors Fund fetes Danny DeVito, Sally Field and more at its event tonight!

BWW Exclusive: In anticipation of her return to The Carlyle, Chita Rivera posed for a few shots in the legendary space!

Chita Rivera at The Carlyle. Photo by Jennifer Broski.

#MotivationalMonday: Draw inspiration from SWEAT's hard-working Johanna Day - check out our Tonys interview!

Set Your DVR... for DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt stopping by LIVE this morning!

Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss in DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: The key art for NBC's WILL & GRACE reboot!

WILL & GRACE key art. Photo by NBCUniversal.

What we're looking forward to reading: Rick Elice's heartbreaking memoir about his late husband Roger Rees...

What we're watching (on repeat): The ONCE UPON A TIME musical episode, which aired on Sunday on ABC. Check out Snow White & Prince Charming's duet below!

#Snowing singing together is powerful magic indeed! Sing along with the #OnceUponAMusical this Sunday at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/7s4n3NTgLg - Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) May 4, 2017

Social Butterfly: And finally, watch DEAR EVAN HANSEN's fans sing the show's anthem, "Waving Through a Window"...

"That rare show that connects us all." - Roma Torre, NY1 pic.twitter.com/QmR2vs3X2z - Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) May 5, 2017

