DVR Alert: Ben Platt, Glenn Close Among Broadway Stars Heading to Next Week's LIVE

BWW has learned that DEAR EVAN HANSEN star and recent Tony nominee Ben Platt and SUNSET BOULEVARD's Glenn Close are among the guests set for next week's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN. Check out the schedule below. BWW will bring you video of all the appearances as soon as it becomes available.

Monday, 5/8 - "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt

Wednesday, 5/10 - "The End of Longing" star Matthew Perry

Thursday, 5/11 - "Sunset Boulevard" star Glenn Close

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016. This week, the show received 7 Tony Award nominations, including a nod for Best Musical.

Featuring a 40-piece orchestra, the largest in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning musical SUNSET BOULEVARD is a masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood. The show opened at the Palace Theatre on February 9, 2017 for 16 weeks only following a sold out run in London's West End.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

