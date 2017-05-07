VIDEO: AMELIE and WAR PAINT Get Feedback When The Skivvies Improv a Song from Audience Member's Text Messages

Everyone knows to expect the unexpected at one of The Skivvies sets, and this time they've involved the audience. Taking a cellphone from an unsuspecting audience member, Lauren Molina decided to improv a song based on a text message thread. Watch the hilarious video below!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

Molina (Broadway's Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Mary Zimmerman's Candide - Helen Hayes Award, Marry Me A Little) and Cearley (Broadway First National All Shook Up, Pageant, and on the OUT 100 list as one of the 'most compelling actors of 2014') met in 2003 performing in Theatreworks USA's national tour of the "Just So Stories". Quickly becoming best friends and musical collaborators, they began performing together in the city, with clothes on. The Skivvies were born in 2012, when they became YouTube sensations with their unique covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. The videos led to live shows, and now this "musically thrilling", undie-rock, comedy-pop duo continues to perform to sold-out audiences in New York and beyond.

Related Articles