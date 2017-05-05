JERSEY BOYS' Rick Elice Pens Heartbreaking Memoir 'Finding Roger'

Broadway writer Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher, Addams Family) has written a new heartbreaking memoir about his late husband Roger Rees. Rees passed away in 2015 after losing a battle with brain cancer. Broadway dimmed the lights in his honor after his passing.

A talent on all sides of the stage, he co-directed PETER AND THE STARCATCHER (with Alex Timbers), garnering a Tony Award nomination for Best Director. Roger was an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and was Artistic Director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival for three years. He won the Olivier and Tony Awards for playing Nicholas in THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF NICHOLAS NICKLEBY on Broadway and in London. His television credits include recurring roles on NBC's THE WEST WING and CHEERS. He also has toured with his one-man show, WHAT YOU WILL, which premiered at the Folger Theatre in Washington, DC.

Rick Elice saw his first Broadway show when he was three. His mother said he was very well behaved. That night he dreamed of working in the theater. And since the age of nineteen he has. Along with Marshall Brickman, he wrote Jersey Boys which won the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards for Best Musical. Other musicals include Turn of the Century and The Addams Family. He has a BA from Cornell, an MFA from the Yale School of Drama, and was a teach fellow at Harvard while a charter member of the American Repertory Theater.

The memoir 'Finding Roger' is set to be released on October 3 and is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

Related Articles