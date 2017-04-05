Keri Russell, Hugh Dancy, and Jonathan Groff Lead Benefit Reading of AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Wendy Wasserstein's prescient play AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER returns to New York on May 8th, 2017 at 7pm for a one night-only benefit reading at the Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street) directed by Emmy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award winner Christine Lahti.

All proceeds will benefit She Should Run (www.sheshouldrun.org), a nonprofit organization "working to create a culture that inspires women and girls to aspire towards public leadership." . Tickets are available now.

"The reading of An American Daughter is an exciting opportunity for She Should Run to join forces with the Indigo Theatre Project as they elevate the story of one woman's political journey," said Erin Loos Cutraro, Co-Founder & CEO of She Should Run. "We are truly grateful for the support of our mission to encourage and inspire more women and girls to consider public office."

The evening is produced in arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. by The Indigo Theatre Project (Nick Gereffi, Artistic Director; Rachel Sussman, Executive Producer), a theater company that strives to unite passion with purpose by producing high-profile readings to benefit thematically relevant charitable organizations. AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER is line produced by Allison Bressi and associate produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

The reading will star Golden Globe winner Keri Russell as "Dr. Lyssa Hughes" with Emmy Award nominee Hugh Dancy as "Walter Abrahmson", two time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as "Morrow McCarthy", four time Tony Award nominee Victor Garber as "Senator Alan Hughes," Tony Award winner Julie White as "Charlotte 'Chubby' Hughes," Emmy Award nominee Zoe Kazan as "Quincy Quince", Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza as "Timber Tucker" and Obie Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as "Judith B. Kaufman." Additional casting will be announced shortly.

A prophetic reflection of the modern political era, Wendy Wasserstein's AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER follows Lyssa Dent Hughes (Keri Russell), an accomplished doctor and the President's newly-named nominee for Surgeon General. While her confirmation at first seems inevitable, Lyssa is stunned when the vetting of her past leads to a scandal that threatens to derail her future. For more information, please visit www.indigotheatreproject.org.

Tickets to the benefit reading of AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER range from $65 to $150 (the latter includes premium tickets and an invitation to a post-show reception). To purchase tickets, please contact Ticket Central online 24 hours a day at www.ticketcentral.com or via phone at 212-279-4200 between the hours of 12 PM and 8 PM.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles