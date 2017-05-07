Tony Awards Close-Up: Johanna Day Is Digging Deeper Every Night at SWEAT

Every night at Studio 54. Tony nominee Johanna Day digs a little bit deeper as Tracey, a factory worker in Reading, Pennsylvania. How does she give such a poignant performance and deal with the exhaustion of the season? She explains below!

Day received a Tony Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Proof. Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in Edward Albee's Peter and Jerry at Second Stage. Obie Award and The Lili Award for Appropriate at Signature Theatre. Broadway: You Can't Take It With You, August: Osage County & Lombardi. World Premiere of Carly Mensch's Oblivion at Westport Country Playhouse, World Premiere of Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses at Yale Repertory Theatre. Created the role of Zippy in Winnie Holzman's Choice at The Huntington Theatre. Helen Hayes Award as Leading Actress in a Resident Play, The Rainmaker at Arena Stage. Appeared in the original cast production of How I Learned to Drive at The Vineyard Theatre. Television: Currently appearing on the CBS television series "Madam Secretary" (3 Years) as well as "The Knick," "The Americans," "Masters of Sex," "Alpha House," and "Royal Pains." Film: Great Gilley Hopkins, How Far She Went, The Breatharian and Unbreakable.

SWEAT is the winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This critically acclaimed new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage comes to Broadway following its sold-out run at The Public Theater. The New York Times hails it as "an extraordinarily moving drama throbbing with heartfelt life." Kate Whoriskey's "assured and emotionally vibrant staging" (Time Out New York) illuminates this "perfectly written" (The New Yorker) play that takes place at a pivotal moment in America.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

