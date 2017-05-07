Exclusive Photo Coverage: She's Movin' on Up(town)! Chita Rivera Will Come Back to the Carlyle

Café Carlyle will welcome back Broadway legend Chita Rivera, May 9-20. Last year's sold out Café Carlyle debut received raves reviews. An accomplished and versatile actress/singer/dancer, Chita Rivera has won two Tony Awards as Best Leading Actress in a Musical and has received eight additional Tony nominations for an exceptional 10 Tony nominations. At the Carlyle, Chita will be accompanied by her music director Michael Croiter and trio.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Reservations made by phone at 212.744.1600 are $75 ($125 for premium seating, $50 for bar seating) Tuesday - Thursday; $100 ($150 for premium seating, $75 for bar seating) on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can also be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Chita recently starred in The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway (2015), following the acclaimed production at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2014. She starred in the Broadway revival ofThe Mystery of Edwin Drood, the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling new musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

As she prepares to return to the Carlyle stage, Rivera posed for a few shots in the legendary space!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Chita Rivera