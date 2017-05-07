Photo Coverage: Sheldon Harnick Hosts Unsung Lyricists at 92Y
The 92Y celebrated Songbook Classics By Unsung Lyricists last night and BroadwayWorld was there. "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," The Nearness of You" and "As Time Goes By"....these songs are standards, but who wrote them? The evening was the latest Rob Fisher (An American in Paris) and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) collaboration for L&L. The Broadway talents who brought their words to life were Aaron C. Finley (Kinky Boots) Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) and Sal Viviano (The Full Monty). The 92Y's 5 piece "symphony orchestra" under the direction of Rob Fisher tastefully let those great lyrics be heard by the enthusiastic audience. Deborah Grace Winer is Lyrics & Lyricists series artistic director.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Rob Fisher, artistic director/piano & Sheldon Harnick, writer & host
Sal Viviano, Judy Kuhn, Elizabeth Stanley, Aaron C. Finley
Aaron C. Finley, Elizabeth Stanley, Sheldon Harnick, Judy Kuhn, Sal Viviano
Sheldon Harnick, age 9
Rob Fisher & Sheldon Harnick
Judy Kuhn
Aaron C. Finley
Elizabeth Stanley
Sal Viviano
Sal Viviano, Aaron Finley, Judy Kuhn, Elizabeth Stanley
Sal Viviano
Elizabeth Stanley
Al Dubin, Mack Gordon, Leo Robin, Harry Revel, Harry Warren Larry Hart, Hoagy Carmichael
Judy Kuhn, Sal Viviano, Elizabeth Stanley, Aaron Finley
92Y Lyrics & Lyricists
Sal Viviano, Elizabeth Stanley, Judy Kuhn, Sheldon Harnick, Aaron C. Finley
92Y Lyrics & Lyricists
Deborah Grace Winer, series artistic director, Margery Gray, Sheldon Harnick
Margery Gray
Eda Sorokoff & Elizabeth Stanley