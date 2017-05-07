Photo Coverage: Sheldon Harnick Hosts Unsung Lyricists at 92Y

The 92Y celebrated Songbook Classics By Unsung Lyricists last night and BroadwayWorld was there. "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," The Nearness of You" and "As Time Goes By"....these songs are standards, but who wrote them? The evening was the latest Rob Fisher (An American in Paris) and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) collaboration for L&L. The Broadway talents who brought their words to life were Aaron C. Finley (Kinky Boots) Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) and Sal Viviano (The Full Monty). The 92Y's 5 piece "symphony orchestra" under the direction of Rob Fisher tastefully let those great lyrics be heard by the enthusiastic audience. Deborah Grace Winer is Lyrics & Lyricists series artistic director.
