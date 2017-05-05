VIDEO: Snow White & Prince Charming Sing Out in ONCE UPON A TIME's Musical Episode

The highly-anticipated musical episode of ONCE UPON A TIME entitled "The Song in Your Heart," will air on Sunday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network. Below, watch Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White) and Josh Dallas (Prince Charming) perform 'Powerful Magic'!

In the episode, in flashback, Snow and Charming make a special wish that Emma will be protected. The result of their wish has the whole kingdom bursting into song which infuriates the Evil Queen. Meanwhile in Storybrooke, the Black Fairy announces her plans to unleash another curse on the town while Emma and Hook prepare for their wedding. Click here for the complete song list!

"Once Upon a Time" stars Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White/Mary Margaret, Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, Lana Parrilla as the Evil Queen/Regina, Josh Dallas as Prince Charming/David, Emilie de Ravin as Belle, Colin O'Donoghue as Hook, Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills, Rebecca Mader as the Wicked Witch/Zelena and Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold.

Guest starring are Lee Arenberg as Leroy/Grumpy, Tony Amendola as Marco/Geppetto, Keegan Connor Tracy as Mother Superior Blue Fairy, Raphael Sbarge as Archie/Jiminy Cricket, Beverly Elliott as Granny, David Avalon as Doc, Gabe Khouth as Mr. Clark/Sneezy, Faustino Di Bauda as Walter/Sleepy, Michael Coleman as Happy, Mig Macario as Bashful, Giancarlo Esposito as Sydney/Mirror, Christopher Gauthier as William Smee, Jaime Murray as Black Fairy, Jack Davies as Young Pinocchio, McKenna Grace as Young Emma and Ari Guzhel as Older Girl.

"The Song in Your Heart" was written by David H. Goodman and Andrew Chambliss and directed by RON UNDERWOOD. Music written by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary and Mark Isham composes.

#Snowing singing together is powerful magic indeed! Sing along with the #OnceUponAMusical this Sunday at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/7s4n3NTgLg — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) May 4, 2017



