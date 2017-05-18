BWW Morning Brief May 18th, 2017 - END OF LONGING, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and More!
1) Breaking: KING KONG Will Officially Swing to Broadway in 2018 with New Creative Team
by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2017
Kong is coming! Producers Global Creatures (CEO Carmen Pavlovic) and Roy Furman just announced that King Kong, will arrive on Broadway in the fall of 2018 at the Shubert Organization's Broadway Theatre.. (more...)
2) PHOTO: CBS Reveals Debut Date, First Look at YOUNG SHELDON Starring Iain Armitage
by TV News Desk - May 17, 2017
At today's CBS Upfront presentation, it was announced that the BIG BANG THEORY spin off YOUNG SHELDON, starring Iain Armitage, will have a special Monday launch behind the Season Premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY on September 25th.. (more...)
3) 'GREAT COMET' to Trail Across Broadway Into Winter 2018; New Block of Tickets Released!
by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2017
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, announced today that a new block of tickets is now on sale through January 8, 2018.. (more...)
4) VIDEO: Megan Hilty Honors Stephen Schwartz with 'Corner of the Sky' Performance
by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2017
Screen and stage composing legend Stephen Schwartz was honored with the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award.. (more...)
5) Hugh Jackman Shares New Details on Musical Drama THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
by Movies News Desk - May 17, 2017
Hugh Jackman shares new details about the highly anticipated musical film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, the rags to riches story of circus legend P.T. Barnum. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet:
- Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING begins at MCC Theater, while the first NY revival of A.A. Milne's THE LUCKY ONE opens Off-Broadway.
- A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 puts on a midnight show to benefit The Actors Fund...
- The New York Drama Critics' Circle honors OSLO and THE BAND'S VISIT tonight!
BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Paper Mill's MARY POPPINS press preview, featuring Elena Shaddow and more!
#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of its Off-Broadway arrival, flash back to Matthew Perry's END OF LONGING debut in the West End!
What we're geeking out over: This sneak peek at Iain Armitage in character for the new CBS comedy YOUNG SHELDON!
Meet #YoungSheldon: Scientific genius, high school student, nine-year-old boy. Watch a preview of the new comedy coming to CBS this fall! pic.twitter.com/ToFe8B7pNU- YOUNG SHELDON (@YoungSheldon) May 17, 2017
What we're watching: The West End's Imelda Staunton-led WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, hitting cinemas today!
Social Butterfly: Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renée, are expecting their first child!
Our #MorrisonAdventures have been so epic together, but they have only just begun!! We will have a new addition to the family and I'm blown away by the unconditional love that I already possess for this child. I have such a clear vision of the Father that I want to be, but the perfection lies in the balance and teamwork that Renee and I have cultivated. Now, we simply wait with open arms.... Thank you @noelmaitland and @isaaccohenphotography for this awesome video!
A post shared by Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) on May 17, 2017 at 6:11am PDT
