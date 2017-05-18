BWW Morning Brief May 18th, 2017 - END OF LONGING, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2017

Kong is coming! Producers Global Creatures (CEO Carmen Pavlovic) and Roy Furman just announced that King Kong, will arrive on Broadway in the fall of 2018 at the Shubert Organization's Broadway Theatre.. (more...)

2) PHOTO: CBS Reveals Debut Date, First Look at YOUNG SHELDON Starring Iain Armitage

by TV News Desk - May 17, 2017

At today's CBS Upfront presentation, it was announced that the BIG BANG THEORY spin off YOUNG SHELDON, starring Iain Armitage, will have a special Monday launch behind the Season Premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY on September 25th.. (more...)

3) 'GREAT COMET' to Trail Across Broadway Into Winter 2018; New Block of Tickets Released!

by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2017

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, announced today that a new block of tickets is now on sale through January 8, 2018.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Megan Hilty Honors Stephen Schwartz with 'Corner of the Sky' Performance

by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2017

Screen and stage composing legend Stephen Schwartz was honored with the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award.. (more...)

5) Hugh Jackman Shares New Details on Musical Drama THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

by Movies News Desk - May 17, 2017

Hugh Jackman shares new details about the highly anticipated musical film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, the rags to riches story of circus legend P.T. Barnum. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alice Ripley

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING begins at MCC Theater, while the first NY revival of A.A. Milne's THE LUCKY ONE opens Off-Broadway.

- A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 puts on a midnight show to benefit The Actors Fund...

- The New York Drama Critics' Circle honors OSLO and THE BAND'S VISIT tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Paper Mill's MARY POPPINS press preview, featuring Elena Shaddow and more!

Madi Shaer, Elena Shaddow and Maddox Padgett

preview MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Photo by Jennifer Broski.

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of its Off-Broadway arrival, flash back to Matthew Perry's END OF LONGING debut in the West End!

Matthew Perry and Lloyd Owen in THE END OF LONGING in London.

Photo by Helen Maybanks.

What we're geeking out over: This sneak peek at Iain Armitage in character for the new CBS comedy YOUNG SHELDON!

Meet #YoungSheldon: Scientific genius, high school student, nine-year-old boy. Watch a preview of the new comedy coming to CBS this fall! pic.twitter.com/ToFe8B7pNU - YOUNG SHELDON (@YoungSheldon) May 17, 2017

What we're watching: The West End's Imelda Staunton-led WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, hitting cinemas today!

Social Butterfly: Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renée, are expecting their first child!

