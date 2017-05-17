VIDEO: Megan Hilty Honors Stephen Schwartz with 'Corner of the Sky' Performance

ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers toasted the composers of the most performed music in TV, film and video games last night at the 32nd annual ASCAP Screen Music Awards. Screen and stage composing legend Stephen Schwartz was honored with the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award

Schwartz was then celebrated with multiple live performances including the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles performing a medley of songs from Schwartz's film scores for The Prince of Egypt, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Godspell; a group of ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop alums (and Schwartz mentees) singing "For Good" from his stage musical Wicked; and in a surprise appearance, Smash TV series actress Megan Hilty performing "Corner of the Sky" from the musical Pippin. Check out video of Hilty's performance below!

Megan Hilty most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2016 revival of NOISES OFF, for which she received a Tony nomination. Her other Broadway credits include 9 TO 5, and WICKED.

