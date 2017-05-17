PHOTO: CBS Reveals Debut Date, First Look at YOUNG SHELDON Starring Iain Armitage

At today's CBS Upfront presentation, it was announced that THE BIG BANG THEORY spin off YOUNG SHELDON, starring Iain Armitage, will have a special Monday launch behind the Season Premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY on September 25th. The comedy will then move to its regular time slot, on Thursday. November 2nd at 8:30 PM. CBS also shared first look photos from the series!



About YOUNG SHELDON: For 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and Science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. THE BIG BANG THEORY's multiple Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons narrates as Adult Sheldon. This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives us the chance to meet Sheldon in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro created the series and executive produce along with Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak for Warner Bros. Television. Jon Favreau directed the pilot.



YOUNG SHELDON stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr., Raegan Revord as Missy and Montana Jordan as Georgie Jr. THE BIG BANG THEORY's multiple Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons narrates the comedy as Adult Sheldon.

Eight-year-old Iain can currently be seen in HBO's "Big Little Lies," playing Shailene Woodley's on-screen son. He recently made TV appearances on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the StEve Harvey-hosted kids competition show "Little Big Shots." Of course theater fans know him best for his adorable reviews of Broadway shows.

Photo credit: Robert Voets/CBS

