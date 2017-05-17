VIDEO: First Look . - Iain Armitage Stars in New CBS Comedy YOUNG SHELDON

CBS announced today that THE BIG BANG THEORY spin off, YOUNG SHELDON, starring Iain Armitage, will premiere on September 25th, before moving to its regular time slot, beginning on Thursday, November 2nd at 8:30 PM. The network also shared first video from the series. Check it out below!



About YOUNG SHELDON: For 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and Science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. THE BIG BANG THEORY's multiple Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons narrates as Adult Sheldon. This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives us the chance to meet Sheldon in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro created the series and executive produce along with Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak for Warner Bros. Television. Jon Favreau directed the pilot.



YOUNG SHELDON stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr., Raegan Revord as Missy and Montana Jordan as Georgie Jr. THE BIG BANG THEORY's multiple Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons narrates the comedy as Adult Sheldon.

Eight-year-old Iain recently starred in HBO's "Big Little Lies," and has appeared on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the Steve Harvey-hosted kids competition show "Little Big Shots." Of course theater fans know him best for his adorable reviews of Broadway shows.

Photo credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Meet #YoungSheldon: Scientific genius, high school student, nine-year-old boy. Watch a preview of the new comedy coming to CBS this fall! pic.twitter.com/ToFe8B7pNU — YOUNG SHELDON (@YoungSheldon) May 17, 2017



