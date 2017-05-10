A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 to Present Midnight Performance for The Actors Fund

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2 - the most Tony-nominated play of the year, with eight nominations including Best Play - will offer a special Midnight Performance on Thursday, May 18, 2017. This one-time-only, late-night event will benefit The Actors Fund.

A Doll's House, Part 2 features the only entirely Tony Award-nominated cast on Broadway, including three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad.

In addition to The Actors Fund's participation, a portion of tickets for this special midnight performance has been made available to the general public, priced at $59, via Telecharge.com.

A Doll's House, Part 2 opened to ecstatic reviews on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on April 27, 2017. Directed by Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play that picks up fifteen years after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes. This strictly-limited engagement began previews on March 30, 2017 and is scheduled through July 23, 2017.

A Doll's House, Part 2 is nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Sam Gold), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Laurie Metcalf), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Chris Cooper), Best Performance by an Actress in a Feature Role (Jayne Houdyshell), Best Performance by an Actress in a Feature Role (Condola Rashad), Best Costume Design of a Play (David Zinn), and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jennifer Tipton).

Additionally, the production has been nominated for: Drama League Awards for Outstanding Production of a Play as well as the Distinguished Performance Award (Metcalf); Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Broadway Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play (Metcalf), and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Houdyshell); and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Play (Metcalf), and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Houdyshell).

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The design team for A Doll's House, Part 2 includes scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee David Zinn, lighting design by Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Tony Award winner Leon Rothenberg, hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates, and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

A Doll's House, Part 2 is produced on Broadway by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Barry Diller, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Universal Stage Productions, The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Ambassador Theatre Group, Len Blavatnik, Peter May, Seth A. Goldstein, Heni Koenigsberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Al Nocciolino, True Love Productions, Diana DiMenna, JFL Theatricals, Barbara Freitag & Patty Baker, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition.

