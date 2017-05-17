Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse Finds a Practically Perfect Nanny in MARY POPPINS!

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, will present the hit Broadway musical Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film with original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. Bank of America is the Major Sponsor of Mary Poppins.

Mary Poppins takes us on a magical and memorable journey. It's an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and a little bit of magic. The show received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including best musical. It's a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure!

Directed by Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by Denis Jones and music direction by Meg Zervoulis, the principal cast will feature Paper Mill favorite Elena Shaddow as Mary Poppins, Mark Evans as Bert, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Liz McCartney as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, Adam Monley as George Banks, Bill Nolte as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, Jill Paice as Winifred Banks, Blakely Slaybaugh as Robertson Ay, Danielle K. Thomas as Mrs. Corry, and alternating as the mischievous Banks children, Abbie Grace Levi and Madi Shaer as Jane with Maddox Padgett and John Michael Pitera as Michael.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld is taking you insid ethe special day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Mark Evans, Madi Shaer, Danielle K. Thomas, Maddox Padgett, Elena Shaddow