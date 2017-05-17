It Takes Three, Baby! Matthew Morrison and Wife Expecting First Child

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee, are expecting their first child. We send our congratulations to the happy couple!

Morrison most recently starred as "J.M Barrie" in the Harvey Weinstein musical "Finding Neverland". In 2015, Morrison wrapped the final season of Fox's musical comedy series "Glee," where he starred as the director of the glee club, "Mr. Schuester", garnered him an Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award "Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical" in 2010 and 2011. Matthew made his debut on Broadway in "Footloose" but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit "Hairspray." Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "The Light in the Piazza," and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for "10 Million Miles." He also starred in the Tony-winning revival of "South Pacific" at Lincoln Center Theatre in New York.

In June, 2013, Morrison released his latest studio album, "Where It All Began". Morrison released his debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John.

