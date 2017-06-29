BWW Morning Brief June 29th, 2017 - MARVIN'S ROOM Opens on Broadway and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2017

Ladies and Gentlemen, Twentieth Century Fox has shared the first look at the bold and original new musical, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN! Check out the official trailer below!. (more...)

2) Pierce Brosnan Eager to Show Off Vocal Chops Again in MAMMA MIA Sequel

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2017

In a new interview with USA Today, Pierce Brosnan reveals he is eager to show off his vocal chops once again in the recently announced sequel MAMMA MIA!: HERE WE GO AGAIN. The actor portrayed Sam Carmichael in the original 2008 big screen adaptation of the stage musical.. (more...)

3) Social: Broadway Comes Out In Support for Lin-Manuel's #Ham4All Fundraising Contest

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda is raising money for the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition via Prizeo with this #Ham4All social challenge. You can be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in LA, the after party, a meet and greet with Lin, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodation. Check out the note from Lin-Manuel below, and some videos of your Broadway faves participating below!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Music Video Released for Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) from THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2017

Look how far they've come! Straight from the Hamilton Mixtape comes the brand new music video for Immigrants (We Get the Job Done), and BroadwayWorld brings you the video below!. (more...)

5) DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sutton Foster Visit TODAY on NBC

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2017

Today, June 28th, HAMILTON creator and star of Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS, Lin-Manuel Miranda will stop by NBC's TODAY during the 7-9 am hours, while multiple Tony Award winner Sutton Foster drops in during the 10-11 am segment to discuss the new season of YOUNGER.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is HOOD's Alysha Umphress

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- ME THE PEOPLE: THE TRUMP AMERICA MUSICAL officially bows at The Triad.

- The star-studded HOOD: THE ROBIN HOOD MUSICAL ADVENTURE begins in Dallas...

- And MARVIN'S ROOM, featuring Janeane Garofalo, Lili Taylor and Celia Weston, opens tonight on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Broadway's WAITRESS putting their taste buds to the test to celebrate the publication of the WAITRESS-inspired cookbook 'SUGAR, BUTTER, FLOUR'!

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of tonight's Broadway opening, watch the trailer for the 1996 film version of MARVIN'S ROOM!

Set Your DVR... for Julie Andrews stopping by TODAY and Lin-Manuel Miranda on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Julie Andrews at the 87th Academy Awards.

What we're geeking out over: That BEETLEJUICE is one step closer to Broadway with a fall developmental lab in the works...

What we're watching: The music video for Lulu Fall's new single "Pretty For A Dark Girl," featuring fellow GREAT COMET star Denée Benton!

Social Butterfly: Watch Jonathan Groff duet on "Satisfied" with Lin-Manuel Miranda for the #Ham4All challenge!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles