Pierce Brosnan Eager to Show Off Vocal Chops Again in MAMMA MIA Sequel

In a new interview with USA Today, Pierce Brosnan reveals he is eager to show off his vocal chops once again in the recently announced sequel MAMMA MIA!: HERE WE GO AGAIN. The actor portrayed Sam Carmichael in the original 2008 big screen adaptation of the stage musical.



"I'm looking forward to it enormously," says the James Bond star. "It was criminal how much fun we had the first time. I think the world is ready for Mamma Mia 2, and I believe the world is ready to hear me sing once more." He jokes, "He says that tongue firmly in cheek. Maybe that was my problem, my tongue was firmly in my cheek when I was singing."

Brosnan, who performed solo in the numbers 'SOS' and 'When All Is Said and Done' says he's ready to show off his voice talents in the upcoming film, due out Summer 2018. "I'm singing - believe me, I'm singing," he says. "I have to sing. I don't care what they say. I love to sing. People don't necessarily employ me for my singing. But I chose to sing."

While the actor greatly enjoyed filming MAMMA MIA, he can easily erase the flamboyant costume he wore in the movie's closing credits from his mind. "That's one costume I never kept, the spandex," he quips. "And I keep a lot of my costumes."

Read the interview in full here

Check out Brosnan's performance of SOS below:

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles