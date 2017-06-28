It's (Almost) Showtime! BEETLEJUICE Musical Will Get Developmental Lab This Fall

Say his name three times and he might just arrive on Broadway!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Alex Timbers is hard at work on a musical adaptation of the 1988 cult-classic, Beetlejuice. The last reading of the show, produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, starred Christopher Fitzgerald (WAITRESS, WICKED) in the title role.

Now according to an Equity casting notice, the show will get a full developmental lab in September. The musical features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and a book by Anthony King & Scott Brown. Timbers remains on board for the project. Connor Gallagher will join the creative team as choreographer.

Timbers co-directed the Tony-winning play PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, ROCKY THE MUSICAL and most recently, THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM and HERE LIES LOVE.

Beetlejuice is a 1988 comedy/fantasy, conceived and directed by Tim Burton. With a screenplay by Larry Wilson and Warren Skaaren, the film centers on Lydia, a young girl who has recently moved into a new home with her parents. As the house's former inhabitants, a young couple, become ghosts attempting to haunt their former home, they summon a malevolent spirit named Beetlejuice from the Netherworld to scare the family out of the house for good.

