Social: Broadway Comes Out In Support for Lin-Manuel's #Ham4All Fundraising Contest

Lin-Manuel Miranda is raising money for the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition via Prizeo with this #Ham4All social challenge. You can be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in LA, the after party, a meet and greet with Lin, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodation. Check out the note from Lin-Manuel below, and some videos of your Broadway faves participating below!

Hamilton has crisscrossed the country-New York, Chicago, San Francisco. Next stop... Los Angeles! I'm thrilled to be back again with another great Hamilton experience, this time benefiting a cause that's not only at the heart of Hamilton but particularly close to me-immigration. I'm raising money for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which is comprised of 12 amazing organizations (for more, see below).

For only a $10 donation, you'll be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. In addition, you and a friend will attend what I promise will be a star-studded after-party. We'll also make sure we connect and snap a photo together. And don't worry about airfare or hotel - we'll cover that, too.

You can win with just a $10 donation. But if you want to donate more, you'll get extra entries, some cool Hamilton goodies, and more. It's my way of saying thank you for supporting the important work of the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.

The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition is part of the Hispanic Federation 501(c)(3), the nation's premier Latino non-profit organization. Launched in 2017, the coalition is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns. Coalition members include: ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service), Alianza America, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Immigration Equality, FANM, Inc./Haitian Women of Miami, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), LULAC Institute, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), National Immigration Law Center, Tahirih Justice Center, and United We Dream.



The Hispanic Federation works locally and nationally to empower millions of Latino children, youth, and families through three essential service pillars: increasing the capacity of Hispanic grassroots organizations, advocating for social justice, and providing direct programs that transform communities.

Check out the full contest details here!

HelloHelloHello

Introducing our biggest @Prizeo contest yet

& the #Ham4All Challenge!

Donate at https://t.co/ENfeupTPL5! Sing!

Oh, I ?? you. pic.twitter.com/7jCb1unwVo — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 26, 2017

I challenge @thomaspatricklennon & @meganamram. #Ham4All A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

I challenge @lachsa_official alumnus @haimtheband & @joshgroban to sing a fav Hamilton song. #Ham4All (Punchline is clipped. See on @twitter) A post shared by Taran Killam (@tarzannoz) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

@stephencurry30 and I are collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families. The grand prize winner will join us and Lin-Manuel at the LA opening on August 16th. We think that this will be the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet, but we need your help… Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. #HAM4ALL @oliviamunn @therock A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

I challenge YOU all of my fans!! Donate here: https://t.co/JzRg0SR3XU #Ham4All #OneVoice pic.twitter.com/5nlc3yhCTj — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 26, 2017

Our cast has accepted @Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All Challenge with their rendition of "Me & The Sky-ler Sisters!" Join us: https://t.co/2LrHyVAlXT pic.twitter.com/8ba40dQmwu — Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) June 26, 2017

Donate $10 @prizeo and win 2 tix @HamiltonMusical opening in LA. @LexiLawson and I challenge @HereIsGina and @Jordan_Fisher #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/uttaAchh7B — Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) June 26, 2017

I challenge @scottkfoley, @KatieQLowes & @JasonWGeorge to make a donation and sing their favorite song from Hamilton. #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/T09SvmjMcM — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2017

We @JevonMcFerrin @NikkyWalks. Challenge @Jordan_Fisher & @TaranKillam. We Get The Job Done Coalition. https://t.co/TTKTsXfBSE #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/PobdtvrphO — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) June 26, 2017

#Ham4All @UzoAduba & @MattMcGorry I challenge you to sing a @HamiltonMusical song & donate to support #Immigrants at https://t.co/mBXrgRBRPE pic.twitter.com/qPZfhBhpr2 — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) June 26, 2017

https://t.co/bjQmKowpKy I nominate @benbarnes @brianfobyrne & @lesmisofficial cast #Ham4All @HamiltonWestEnd @TarinnCallender @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/b6j81Z3mhV — MICHAEL JIBSON (@mikejibson) June 26, 2017

The young stars of #TheBeguiled did #Ham4ALL and I'm loving the cameos from Kirsten, Elle, Sofia & Nicole Kidman. https://t.co/NmLokmLucY pic.twitter.com/1B8oIfrdZs — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) June 28, 2017

@Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All is ON @justinbaldoni! BRING IT @yaelgrobglas @MarissaNeitling @sonjamtaylor https://t.co/MRXY6ic29K @supportKIND pic.twitter.com/634iNglNHk — Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) June 27, 2017

?? @SaraRamirez #Ham4All challenge 2 support immigrants goes to @dianeguerrero__ @RestingPlatypus @conradricamora ! https://t.co/fcbz5oJRFK pic.twitter.com/76SquLPMV3 — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) June 27, 2017

I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done. I challenge @ricky_martin and @MarioLopezExtra! Thank you @Lin_Manuel! pic.twitter.com/P4QJrBOlr6 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) June 28, 2017

I supported @tahirihjustice @Lin_Manuel's #WeGetTheJobDone Coalition I challenge @angelicavale @jamesmaslow #Ham4All https://t.co/ye9IRylPN0 pic.twitter.com/apUhC8lrkO — Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) June 27, 2017

@Lin_Manuel #Ham4all I accept @cedricyarbrough's challenge! Donated! You're up @samantharonson https://t.co/mWg5ZzIik2 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 28, 2017

I challenge @JoeLoTruglio & @tatianamaslany to donate & sing their favorite song from @HamiltonMusical!! #Ham4all https://t.co/w1Xfx5cQEN pic.twitter.com/9YXCVftAk7 — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 27, 2017

I accept @thomaslennon's #HamForAll challenge! Up to you @driverminnie & @wendimclendonco!! #Hamilton #Ham4All @Lin_Manuel #downanoctave pic.twitter.com/88KgnWIkcr — Cedric Yarbrough (@cedricyarbrough) June 27, 2017

Here's my #HAM4ALL video. Challenge accepted @meganamram! Now to you @tatianamaslany & @joshgroban. Donate at https://t.co/s130wmCDGq! Yay! pic.twitter.com/zWJ9sqOBNQ — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 27, 2017

Was challenged by @kaysarahsera to do @Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All so me & Baby J joined the Cabinet Battle. #dadraps #cantbelievehedidntwakeup pic.twitter.com/tMFDS4LLgh — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 27, 2017

@Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/zgi75NFFbB — Karen Olivo (@Karenolivo) June 26, 2017

Check out https://t.co/b8nctF3xIZ for more info????

I challenge @livevamaria & @msleasalonga ?? @lin_manuel @prizeo #Ham4all pic.twitter.com/2w94GDc5y1 — Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) June 27, 2017



Related Articles