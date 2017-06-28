VIDEO: Music Video Released for Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) from THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Look how far they've come! Straight from the Hamilton Mixtape comes the brand new music video for Immigrants (We Get the Job Done), and BroadwayWorld brings you the video below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by the TODAY show this morning to introduce the music video to the world.

Sung by K'naan featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product, the video was produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Rodriguez, Kimberly Stuckwisch, Ian Blair.

Also, make sure to stick around for the credits to see an appearance by Daveed Diggs!

The Hamilton Mixtape, which soared to number one on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Among the artists featured on the recording are Sia, Usher, Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes, Ben Folds, Kelly Clarkson, Regina Spektor, and Queen Latifah.

