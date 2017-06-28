VIDEO: Official Trailer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Has Arrived ft. New Music from Pasek & Paul!

Ladies and Gentlemen, Twentieth Century FOX has shared the first look at the bold and original new musical, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN! Check out the official trailer below! Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is directed by Michael Gracey and showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land"). The film hits theaters on December 25, 2017.

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

