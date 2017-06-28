VIDEO: THE GREAT COMET's Lulu Fall Enlists Denee Benton and More for 'Pretty For A Dark Girl' Single

D.C.-born vocalist/composer Lulu Fall, actress in the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, and Kris Johnson, director of Jazz Studies at the University of Utah; trumpeter, soloist, and arranger with the Count Basie Orchestra, have just released the music video and single for "Pretty For A Dark Girl" from their upcoming album "The Unpaved Road," which will be out via Artist Centric Music, LLC on August 22, 2017. Fellow 'Great Comet' star Denée Benton is also featured in the video - check it out below!

This song is about Colorism. It highlights the harsh prejudices and stereotypes that dark- skinned women and girls face interculturally, specifically in the African American community. As a dark-skinned woman, Lulu Fall pulled from her personal experiences, testimonies from female friends and family, and the social media community to shed light on such a taboo subject.

"As a child, I was teased because of my skin color and for having African parents. As an adult, I was told my beauty was an exception for my skin tone, because dark-skinned women aren't considered to be as desirable. This song sheds light on Colorism. This song empowers Black women, and all women who were discriminated against because of their looks. This song is about me," Fall said.

Also featured in the video are Great Comet's Sumayya Ali, The Little Matchgirl's Siba Ali, Anita Welch from FOX's Black Nativity, Courtney Daniels of the Bunnyhole Show Webseries, and Fall's mother, Louise Fall.

