VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Duets with Lin-Manuel Miranda for #Ham4All Challenge

Lin-Manuel Miranda is raising money for the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition via Prizeo with this #Ham4All social challenge. You can be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in LA, the after party, a meet and greet with Lin, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodation.

HAMILTON alum Jonathan Groff just joined the slew of celebrities getting in on the challenge by performing "Satisfied" opposite Miranda himself. Check out the fun and flirty duet below!

The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition is part of the Hispanic Federation 501(c)(3), the nation's premier Latino non-profit organization. Launched in 2017, the coalition is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns. Coalition members include: ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service), Alianza America, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Immigration Equality, FANM, Inc./Haitian Women of Miami, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), LULAC Institute, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), National Immigration Law Center, Tahirih Justice Center, and United We Dream.

The Hispanic Federation works locally and nationally to empower millions of Latino children, youth, and families through three essential service pillars: increasing the capacity of Hispanic grassroots organizations, advocating for social justice, and providing direct programs that transform communities.

Check out the full contest details here!

As Groff's online representative:

Groffsauce challenges @LeaMichele & @OfficialMolina!https://t.co/pFmd0rCfKU #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/whZKYVtqUq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 28, 2017



