WAITRESS
Photo Coverage: Pie Perfection- WAITRESS Cast Tastes Sweet Treats from 'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

Jun. 28, 2017  

Just yesterday, the stars of Broadway's hit musical Waitress, Betsy Wolfe, Drew Gehling and Joe Tippett, put their taste buds to the test. The trio tasted pies to celebrate the publication of the Waitress-inspired cookbook Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook, Recipes from the Files of Jenna Hunterson.

The sweet treats included: I Can't Have an Affair Because It's Wrong (and I Don't Want Earl to Kill Me) Marbled Cheesecake Pie, In the Dark, Dark Triple Chocolate Truffle Pie, Old Joe's Horny Past Pie (tomato and cheese), Sweet Victory Pie (cherry), Key Lime to Happiness Pie, and Twisted Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Times Square Billboard for Betsy Wolf in "Waitress"

Times Square Billboard for Betsy Wolf in "Waitress"

Theatre Marquee for "Waitress"

"Waitress" celebrate 'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook' 'at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 27, 2017 in New York City.

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook'

Betsy Wolfe

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling and Betsy Wolfe

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling

Drew Gehling

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling and Betsy Wolfe

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett

Betsy Wolfe

