DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sutton Foster & More to Visit TODAY on NBC

A host of Broadway favorites are on tap for NBC's TODAY in the next two weeks. BWW has learned that on Wednesday, June 21st, Jane Lynch (ANNIE) will stop by the show to discuss the new season of HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT. On Friday, June 23rd, Jake Gyllenhaal, star of the recent Broadway revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE visits the morning show.



Then, on Wednesday, June 28th, HAMILTON creator and star of Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS, Lin-Manuel Miranda will stop by during the 7-9 am hours, while multiple Tony Award winner Sutton Foster drops in during the 10-11 am segment to discuss the new season of YOUNGER.



Finally, the Thursday, June 29th show will feature a visit by stage and screen legend Julie Andrews, who will discuss the new film DESPICABLE ME 3.

BWW will bring you video of all the appearances as they become available.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

