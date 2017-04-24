BWW Morning Brief April 24th, 2017 - ANASTASIA, Easter Bonnet and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Michael Dale - April 23, 2017

Yes, yes, we all know... Bette Midler is the above the title attraction and her presence is the reason the latest Broadway revival of HELLO, DOLLY! is the season's hottest new ticket. And she delivers. As Dolly Gallagher Levi, one of the most grandly showcased leading characters ever written for the musical stage, Midler glows with the pure joy that comes with the need to entertain as she lands schticky gags, sings with moxie, conveys lovely sincerity and leads the colorful parade proudly strutting across the Shubert stage.. (more...)

2) Meet the Sweet Company of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, Opening Tonight on Broadway!

by Meet the Cast - April 23, 2017

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) and officially opens tonight, April 23, 2017. Scroll down to get to know the company before tonight's opening bows!. (more...)

3) BWW Interview - John Tartaglia Gushes Over Netflix Co-Star Julie Andrews, Talks Broadway Return Hopes & More!

by Caryn Robbins - April 23, 2017

Today, John Tartaglia speaks with BWW about the important new Netflix series JULIE'S GREENROOM, which teaches kids, 'the arts don't discriminate.'. (more...)

4) SUNDAY IN THE PARK & SIGNIFICANT OTHER Bid Farewell to Broadway

by BWW News Desk - April 23, 2017

Today, Broadway says goodbye to two productions that brought new forms of art to the theatre scene: Sunday in the Park with George, and Significant Other.. (more...)

5) WAITRESS Auctions Off Prop and Meet and Greet with Sara Bareilles for Astonishing Sum for BC/EFA

by BWW News Desk - April 23, 2017

Oh what baking can do. Sugar, butter, flour, and an apron added up to a huge donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids at WAITRESS recently. Following curtain call, the company held a live auction of a signed apron used in the show by star Sara Bareilles.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The stars of OH, HELLO, GROUNDHOG DAY, HELLO, DOLLY! and more take part in this year's Easter Bonnet Competition for BC/EFA.

- Mobile Unit's TWELFTH NIGHT starts its free run at the Public tonight...

- Jonathan Groff and more take the stage at Symphony Space's spring 2017 soirée this evening.

- And there's a rumor in St. Petersburg that ANASTASIA opens on Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Next up in our "Broadway By Design" series are WAR PAINT's David Korins, Kenneth Posner and Catherine Zuber...

"Carving out both domains with few elements, finding a way to move seamlessly from one location to another over a 30 year time period, and finding some overarching theatrical envelope to house all of it was particularly challenging," says Korins.

#MotivationalMonday: We're drawing inspiration from Linney & Nixon's completely different - but magical - takes on their characters in Broadway's THE LITTLE FOXES...

Set Your DVR... for the cast of Broadway's AMELIE performing on NBC's TODAY!

Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo in AMELIE on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: The musical adaptation of THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES, coming to Vassar...

What we're looking forward to savoring: The 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' cast recording, out this June. Get ready with highlights from the show!

Social Butterfly: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber's live chat from over the weekend!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Barbra Streisand, who turns 75 today!

Entertainment legend and EGOT winner Barbra Streisand's career has spanned six decades. She skyrocketed to Broadway fame with her Tony nominated performance in FUNNY GIRL. The actress also appeared on Broadway in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE. She received a Special Tony Award in 1970. Streisand is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 145 million albums sold worldwide. She is also known for her work on the big screen in FUNNY GIRL, HELLO, DOLLY!, ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER, THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT, THE WAY WE WERE, A STAR IS BORN, and YENTL (which made her the first woman to write, direct, produce and star in a major studio film). She is currently developing a movie version of GYPSY.

Barbra Streisand's THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! concert tour in L.A.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

