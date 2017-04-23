WAITRESS Auctions Off Prop and Meet and Greet with Sara Bareilles for Astonishing Sum for BC/EFA

Oh what baking can do. Sugar, butter, flour, and an apron added up to a huge donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids at WAITRESS recently. Following curtain call, the company held a live auction of a signed apron used in the show by star Sara Bareilles. The winner was promised a trip backstage to receive it personally from the composer and actress herself.

The astounding video was posted on the WAITRESS Facebook yesterday, April 22. Check it out below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

https://broadwaycares.org/

