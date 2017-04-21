Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber to Chat Live from The Other Palace

Are these two musical theatre legends too much for one room?

Find out on Sunday, April 23, when Live at The Other Palace streams a conversation between HAMILTON's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is currently represented by four shows on Broadway.

The stream will begin Sunday at 7pm from The Other Palace Facebook page and will be hosted by Artistic Director Paul Taylor Mills.

Miranda is currently filming MARY POPPINS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He recently composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and composed original music for MOANA.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Last year, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on HAMILTON. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward Kennedy Prize for Drama.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world's best known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera (which celebrated its 30th anniversary this past year) and Sunset Boulevard. In New York, Sunset Boulevard is running alongside Cats, School of Rock - The Musical, and The Phantom of the Opera, surpassing his previous record of three shows running simultaneously on Broadway.

With four musicals running currently on Broadway, he receives the distinction previously held only by Rodgers and Hammerstein. As well as The Phantom Of The Opera and Cats his productions include the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams which introduced the double Oscar winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage.

Related Articles