SUNDAY IN THE PARK & SIGNIFICANT OTHER Bid Farewell to Broadway

Today, Broadway says goodbye to two productions that brought new forms of art to the theatre scene: Sunday in the Park with George, and Significant Other. Each with its own all-star Broadway cast, both shows examined life, love, and posterity.

The Sarna Lapine-directed production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George began previews on February 11 and officially re-opened the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) on February 23, 2017. The show was filmed at the matinee performance on April 19 for the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library's Theatre on Tape and Film Archive and ends its sold-out, critically acclaimed limited run this today, Sunday, April 23.

The complete cast of Sunday in the Park with George includes Gyllenhaal and Ashford, along with Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, Jenni Barber, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Mattea Conforti, Erin Davie, Claybourne Elder,Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Jordan Gelber, Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Liz McCartney, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park, Jennifer Sanchez, David Turner, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Tony Award nominee Michael McElroy, Jaime Rosenstein, Laura Irion, Julie Foldesi, and Andrew Kober.

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

Significant Other tells the story of Jordan Berman. He's single. And he has a date with a co-worker to see a documentary about the Franco-Prussian war. At least, he thinks it's a date. Significant Other follows Jordan and his three closest friends as they navigate love, friendship and New York in the twenty-something years.

The Broadway debut of author Joshua Harmon was complemented by the Broadway debut of rising young director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. Reprising their roles, following the sold out run at the Roundabout Theater Company, was Gideon Glick, Oscar and Tony nominee Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Lindsay Mendez and Luke Smith. New to the company for the Broadway run was Rebecca Naomi Jones.

Significant Other opened March 2 at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.)

Photo Credits: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: Matthew Murphy; SIGNIFICANT OTHER: Joan Marcus

