Meet the Sweet Company of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, Opening Tonight on Broadway!

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) and officially opens tonight, April 23, 2017. Scroll down to get to know the company before tonight's opening bows!

Broadway's Willy Wonka, Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) leads a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town), Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee (Tuck Everlasting) and introducing Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell making their Broadway debuts as Charlie Bucket, with Yesenia Ayala (Broadway Debut), Darius Barnes (Cinderella), Colin Bradbury (Come Fly Away), Jared Bradshaw (Jersey Boys), Ryan Breslin (Newsies), Kristy Cates (Finding Neverland), Madeleine Doherty (The Producers), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Talya Groves (Motown), Cory Lingner (On The Town), Elliott Mattox (Broadway Debut), Monette McKay (Memphis), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Paul Slade Smith (Finding Neverland), Katie Webber (Wicked), Stephen Carrasco (Fiddler on the Roof), Robin Masella (Cats), Kristin Piro (An American In Paris), Amy Quanbeck (Broadway Debut), Michael Williams (On The Town), and Mikey Winslow (On The Town).

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl's story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time Broadway audiences are invited to experience Willy Wonka's delightful and semi-dark chocolate world first-hand. Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for exquisitely nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) - won two Tony Awards for his performances in Something Rotten and Peter and the Starcatcher. In the fall of 2016 he starred in the Lincoln Center production of Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Footloose, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd (PBS' "Live at Lincoln Center"), Angels in America (Signature Theatre), Elegies: A Song Cycle (Lincoln Center), and On The Town and Little Me for City Center Encores!. Television credits include "The Gilmore Girls," "Smash," "Masters of Sex," "The Good Wife," "Sofia The First," Disney Junior's "Lucky Duck," "The Sound of Music Live!," and "Peter Pan Live!" Film work includes The BounTy Hunter, Michael Mann's Blackhat.

John Rubenstein (Grandpa Joe) - Broadway: originated title role in Pippin (1972), Children of a Lesser God (Tony Award & Drama Desk), Caine Mutiny, Ragtime, Hurlyburly, M. Butterfly, Fools, Love Letters, Pippin (2014). Off-B'way/regional: Counsellor-at- Law (Lortel Award), Wicked (L.A.). 30 films; two TV series: "Family," "Crazy Like A Fox," 300 TV episodes. Stage and TV director; film composer and conductor; college professor (USC); audiobook narrator; married to Bonnie Burgess; father of Jessica, Michael, Peter, Jacob, and Max.

Emily Padgett (Mrs. Bucket) - Broadway: Bright Star (LuCy Grant)SideShow (Daisy Hilton) Rock of Ages (Sherrie Christian) Legally Blonde, Grease. Off-Broadway: Sweet Charity directed by Leigh Silverman. Regional: SideShow (La Jolla, San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award) (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Nomination) Waterfall (Pasadena Playhouse) White Noise (Royal George Theatre) First National Tour: Grease (Sandy) Flashdance The Musical (Alex Owens) TV: "Louie."

Kathy Fitzgerald (Mrs. Gloop) - Broadway: Wicked (Madame Morrble), 9 to 5 (Roz; Outer Critics Nom. Best Featured Actress), The Producers (Shirley Markowitz), Swinging on a Star (Drama Desk Nom. Best Featured Actress). Off-Broadway: Damn Yankees (Doris) Encores, Disaster! (Shirley) Triad, Donnybrook (Irish Rep.). Regional: Pirates! (Ruth) Muny, Emmet Otter (Ma) Goodspeed, Christmas Carol (Fezziwig) McCarter, The Tempest, Twelfth Night, School for Wives, Search for Signs. National Tour: Wicked (Morrible; Broadway World Award). TV/Film: "Smash", "Mercy", "One Life to Life", "Curb your Enthusiasm", "The Next Three Days", Our Idiot Brother and The Producers.

F. Michael Haynie (Augustus Gloop) - Broadway: Wicked, Holler If Ya Hear Me. Off-Broadway: Carrie (MCC), Dogfight (Second Stage) and others. Regional: Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Ogunquit), Found (PTC). TV/Film: Peter Pan LIVE! (NBC), Not Fade Away (Paramount). Thanks Ms, JP, Nicolosi and Co, the (M)orons, &. @fmichaelhaynie

Ben Crawford (Mr. Salt) - Broadway: Shrek the Musical (Shrek), Big Fish (Don Price, Ed Bloom u/s), On The Twentieth Century (Bruce Granit, Max Jacobs u/s), Les Miserables (Valjean, Javert u/s). New York/Regional: Jasper in Deadland, 35MM, Irma La Duce, Merrily..., 110 in the Shade, Evita. 35MM, Writing Kevin Taylor, Frozen soundtracks.

Emma Pfaeffle (Veruca Salt) - graduated from the Conservatory of dance at SUNY Purchase '12 and continued on to the international tour ofWest Side Story. She later joined Ballet Hispanico for a season. She was in the original cast of Finding Neverland as "Wendy/Emily" at A.R.T and continued onto Broadway for the full run.

Alan H. Green (Mr. Beauregard) - Original Broadway Casts: School of Rock, Sister Act, Play On. 1st National Tours: Spelling Bee, Swing, Smokey Joes Café. Recent Regional: Disney's Freaky Friday, Broadway BounTy Hunter. International: Miss Saigon. TV: "Peter Pan Live!," "30 Rock," "Unforgettable," "Law and Order SVU," lots of National Commercials. Rice University Graduate.

Trista Dollison (Violet Beauregard) - Broadway: A Bronx Tale, Disney's The Lion King, Avenue Q. NY/Regional: A Bronx Tale (World Premiere) Sister Act (Deloris), Faust (City Center), Dreamgirls (Lorrell). She is a proud member of Broadway Inspirational Voices.Thanks to her husband, family & friends for their loving support. Grateful. Proverbs 18:16

Jackie Hoffman (Mrs. Teavee) - B'Way: On The Town, The Addams Family, Xanadu and Hairspray (Theatre World Award). Off-B'Way: Once Upon A Mattress, A Chanukah Charol, The Gingerbread House, The Book of Liz (Obie Award), Straightjacket, LCT Festival and One Woman Shoe. Regional: MUNY, Old Globe, Second City (Jeff Award). Films: Birdman, The Sitter, Extra Man, A Dirty Shame, Garden State, Legally Blonde II, Kissing Jessica Stein and Mo' Money. TV: " Feud!," " Gilmore Girls," " Difficult People," "Elementary," "Girls," "New Normal," "Family Guy," "The Good Wife," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Raising Hope," "Melissa & Joey," "30 Rock," "Starved," "Hope & Faith," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Strangers With Candy," "Dilbert," "TV Funhouse," "Conan O'Brien." CD: Live at Joe's Pub

Michael Wartella (Mike Teavee) - Broadway: Tuck Everlasting, Wicked. Off-Broadway: RENT, The Kid (The New Group), Seussical (Theaterworks/USA), Oliver Twist (TFANA). Regional: Chasing Rainbows (Flat Rock Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House), Midsummer, A Prayer for Owen Meany, Denver Center Theatre Company. Film/TV: "Mysteries of Laura," Blood Night: The Legend of Mary Hatchet, Loving Leah.

Jake Ryan Flynn (Charlie Bucket) - is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in this dream role. Regional credits: Singing in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot, Shrek, A Christmas Carol. TV: Ryan in the ABC Pilot "Broad Squad." National Beautyrest commercial starring alongside, Tom Brady. Special thanks to entire Charlie Creative Team, Telsey and Co, DWayne Clark, Sharon Carry, Kevin Hill and everyone at NSMT Much love and thanks to Mom, Dad, Joe, Mikey and Patrick.

Ryan Foust (Charlie Bucket) - is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in the title role of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. A native of Tampa, Florida, some of Foust's favorite regional theater credits includeAnnie for Kids (Rooster), Beauty and the Beast (Chip), Cinderella Kids (Jaq), Peter Pan (Michael), and Cats (Victor/Bill Bailey). This past November, Ryan competed in the Florida State Junior Thespian District competition where he earned two Superior marks and Critics Choice Awards. Ryan has garnered top academic recognition nationally as a part of the Duke TIP program and enjoys playing soccer and cross fit training when he's not involved with a show.

Ryan Sell (Charlie Bucket) - is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut, and honored to be originating the role of Charlie Bucket! Previously:Charlie & the Chocolate Factory Developmental Lab, Mame (Young Patrick starring Leslie Uggams), Peter Pan (Michael Darling), Beauty & the Beast (Chip). Special thanks and gratitude to David Doan/ Mallory Tucker (CESD), Jody Prusan, Telsey & Co. and the entire Charlie team for believing in me and giving me my golden ticket! Love to Mom, Dad, Pop, Gog, Uncle Mike, Megan & Avery.

Yesenia Ayala (Ensemble) - Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Sweet Charity (The New Group), Trip Of Love (Ipanema Girl). Tour: West Side Story (National/International). Other: BOMBSHELL: In Concert, Radio City Christmas Spectacular (NYC). 2016 Astaire Award Nominee (Off-Broadway). ECU Alum. For my family and Paris.

Darius Barnes (Ensemble) - Broadway: Memphis, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, R+H's Cinderella. Off-Broadway: Sweet Charity; TV: NBC "SMASH", "Conqueror" (Estelle, music video); Regional: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Guthrie), Cabin in the Sky (Encores!); New York City Ballet.

Colin Bradbury (Ensemble) - NYC: Come Fly Away; Bombshell; Trip of Love; The Jack Cole Project; Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Girl Crazy. TOURS: The Book of Mormon; Come Fly Away; A Chorus Line; White Christmas; 42nd Street. REGIONAL: Ogunquit; Papermill; TUTS; PCLO; Gateway; McCarter.

Jared Bradshaw (Ensemble) - 8 years with Jersey Boys, playing all 10 featured roles in the show, and 3 years with Forbidden Broadway playing everyone else! (cast album). Favorite roles: Last Five Years, The Music Man, Jekyll and Hyde.

Ryan Breslin (Ensemble) - is thrilled to be back on Broadway! Broadway: Newsies (OBC Race) The Book of Mormon. TV: "Person of Interest" (CBS). Film: Hail, Caesar! (Coen Brothers). Love to family, friends, mentors, HC, and HCS.

Kristy Cates (Ensemble) - Broadway: Wicked (OBC), Finding Neverland. Chicago: Wicked (Elphaba). Other: Jerry Springer the Opera(Carnegie Hall), Marvelous Wonderettes (Missy), Ragtime (Mother), Boeing Boeing (Gloria). CD of MT @NYFA. Love to Avalon, friends, family, students. For TEAMPKG.

Madeleine Doherty (Ensemble) - 6th Broadway show, original casts:The Producers, Christmas Carol, Sister Act, Gigi. 10th Anniversary Les Miserables. 5 National Tours, 2 Off- Broadway, over 50 regional productions, 3 movies, 1 son, 1 grandson. 3 unions.

Paloma Garcia-Lee (Ensemble) - Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, On The Town, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Phantom of the Opera. Love & thanks to Paul, my parents, CTG, Rachel, and the splendopulous Charlie team. @palomagarcialee

Stephanie Gibson (Ensemble) - Broadway: Cinderella (Gabrielle),Addams Family, Spamalot. Tours: Chorus Line (Judy), Happy Days(LoriBeth). Regional: Into The Woods (TUTS) Cabaret (Cape Playhouse), Young Frankenstein (MUNY), Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County Playhouse). TV/Film: "Up All Night," "Person of Interest," The Union.

Talya Groves (Ensemble) - is overjoyed to be part of this company! It's a dream come true!! Previously seen in Motown the Musical (Broadway/First National). Proud Pace alum. Many thanks to: creative team, Rachel Hoffman/Telsey+Company, Team Boals, and mama.

Cory Lingner (Ensemble) - Broadway: An American In Paris (Adam u/s), On The Town (Chip/Ozzie u/s); Off-Broadway: Once Upon A Mattress (Jester, Astaire Award nom.); TV: Tony Awards, Macy's Parade, "SNL." BFA in Musical Theatre from OU.

Elliott Mattox (Ensemble) - Broadway Debut! Asolo Rep: Guys and Dolls; MUNY: Young Frankenstein, Wizard of Oz, Hello, Dolly!; Cape Playhouse: The Drowsy Chaperone; Lyric Theatre Oklahoma: Spamalot, Bye Bye Birdie; Music Theatre Wichita. B.M., Oklahoma City University.

Monette McKay (Ensemble) - OBC debut. Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Memphis, Mamma Mia! Nat'l Tour: Mamma Mia! TV/Film: HBO's "The Night Of," "Law and Order: CI," "Pimp," and an upcoming Marvel Netflix series. Co-founder of NYC Artists of Color Collective. www.monettemckay.com

Kyle Taylor Parker (Ensemble) - starred as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, First National (IRNE), and Canada. Other: Dream Girls (Lyric Theatre), Finnian's Rainbow (Irish Rep), Chita A Legendary Celebration, In the Heights (Tour), HAIR (ATC). Endless thanks to God, Jeff, Telsey, Professional Artists and WAM. For more follow @ktpway or visit www.kyletaylorparker.com

Paul Slade Smith (Ensemble) - Broadway: Finding Neverland (original company: Henshaw/Nana; final company: Charles Frohman/Captain Hook). Tours: Wicked, Phantom. Regional: Steppenwolf, Goodman, American Repertory Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare. Playwright: The Outsider, Unnecessary Farce. For Erin and, of course, Charlie.

Stephen Carrasco (Swing) - Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, Kinky Boots, Ghost, Billy Elliot, and White Christmas. BFA Syracuse University. Specials thanks to Rachel, Nikki, and Leefur (the best husband ever!). Follow Stephen on Instagram @StephenCarrasco or at www.stephencarrasco.com.

Kristin Piro (Swing) - Kristin LOVES chocolate! Broadway: Catch Me If You Can, Rocky, An American in Paris. Off-Broadway/Tours: Memphis, Flashdance, Saturday Night Fever, Trip of Love. Love as always to my family, CGF, & David

Amy Quanbeck (Swing) - Broadway debut! Minnesota native. UCIrvine, BFA Dance Performance. NYC: Then She Fell. National Tours: Wicked(Asst. Dance Captain), Dirty Dancing (Asst. Choreographer/DC), Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Clara). Thanks to Jono, family, Telsey, & DDO! AmyQuanbeck.com

Michael Williams (Swing) - South Carolina native thrilled to be a part of this amazing vision! Broadway: On the Town, Wicked, West Side Story. National Tour: Wicked, Twyla Tharp's Come Fly Away. Regional: Barrington Stage's Pirates of Penzance. Unconditional Love and thanks to Mom, Dad, and Mrs. W.

Mikey Winslow (Swing) - Bway: On The Town; American Idiot; West Side Story. Nat'l Tour: Wicked. TV/Film: "SNL;" Dirty Dancing. Thanks to TKO, my family and my friends for all their love and support. @mikeywinslow mikeywinslow.com

