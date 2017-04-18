Jonathan Groff, Rebecca Luker and More to Take the Stage at Symphony Space's 2017 Spring Gala

Symphony Space, the performing arts center known for its original music, film, dance, and literary programs, will honor Theodore S. Chapin and Lenore & Robert Davis at the 2017 Spring Gala at Capitale on Monday, April 24, 2017.

The evening will include performances by Darnell Abraham, Bruce Adolphe, Kerstin Anderson, Ward Billeisen, Sam Bolen, Ben Davis, Jonathan Groff, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Yevgeny Kutik, Rebecca Luker, Alex Puette, Elizabeth Stanley, Mary Testa, and Sally Wilfert.

This star-studded celebration will honor three extraordinary champions of the arts: Theodore S. Chapin, author, producer, and President/Chief Creative Officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization; and the wife-and-husband team of Lenore Davis, Artistic Director of St Urban concerts and Symphony Space Board Member, and Robert Davis, Chairman of the Board of Hayward Industries.

"These devoted advocates have contributed immeasurably to the life of Symphony Space and to the world of the arts by bringing access, opportunity, and inspiration to artists, audiences, students, and educators around the world-and we are thrilled to be honoring them," said Kathy Landau, Symphony Space's new Executive Director.

The Gala will celebrate these remarkable ambassadors of the arts with an evening of live performances that showcase Symphony Space's artistically and culturally diverse music, literature, and arts education programs. Mr. Chapin and the Davises join past Symphony Space honorees Ted and Mary Jo Shen, Harold Prince, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Colbert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Morgan Freeman, among others.

Symphony Space's 2017 Gala is chaired by Elaine Hochberg and co-chaired by Claire Aidem, Steven Aresty, Matthew Love, Jane Pollock, Gustavo Szulansky, and Amy Wilson. Honorary co-chairs include Julie Andrews, Alec Baldwin, André Bishop, Jill Furman, Ken Gentry, Robyn Goodman, Robert Greenblatt, Todd Haimes, Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, Shirley Jones, Jack O'Brien, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, and Justin Peck.

The evening will take place at Capitale located at 130 Bowery in lower Manhattan, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception and silent auction, and will continue with dinner and a musical performance produced and directed by Joel Fram and Annette Jolles with music direction by Marco Paguia.

Single tickets range from $1,000 to $5,000, and tables range from $10,000 to $50,000. Tickets and tables may be purchased by visiting www.symphonyspace.org/gala-2017 or by calling (212) 864-1414 x201. All proceeds will benefit the performing arts and education programs at Symphony Space, which is a non-profit organization.

Established in 1978, Symphony Space is known for its ground-breaking, immersive WALL TO WALL concerts, BLOOMSDAY ON BROADWAY, and SELECTED SHORTS readings. Led by Executive Director Kathy Landau and Artistic Director Andrew Byrne, Symphony Space is a non-profit performing arts center comprised of the 750-seat Peter Jay Sharp Theatre and the 172-seat Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre.

Each year, Symphony Space welcomes more than 160,000 people to enjoy a full slate of artistically and culturally diverse music, literature, film, and family programs. In addition, more than 15,000 New York City school children and adult literacy students participate in our award-winning arts education programs. One of New York City's most vibrant hubs for culture, ideas, and entertainment, Symphony Space continues to present affordable (and free) programming to the community and to the rest of the country through public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and other new media outlets.

Related Articles