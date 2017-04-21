CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Release Cast Recording in June; Rush Policy Announced!

Producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions announced today that a new block of tickets for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will go on sale on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10AM for performances through Sunday, April 22, 2018. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street), officially opens Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Masterworks Broadway will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory digitally on Friday, June 2, 2017 and in-stores Friday, June 23, 2017. The album will be produced by Scott Riesett ("Hairspray LIVE!," "Grease LIVE!," Catch Me If You Can) and is available for pre-order via Amazon now.

The new Broadway musical has also announced that, beginning Tuesday, April 25, 2017, a limited number of $40 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

box office (205 West 46th Street) when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

Broadway's Willy Wonka, Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) leads a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town), Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee (Tuck Everlasting) and introducing Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell making their Broadway debuts as Charlie Bucket, with Yesenia Ayala (Broadway Debut), Darius Barnes (Cinderella), Colin Bradbury (Come Fly Away), Jared Bradshaw (Jersey Boys), Ryan Breslin (Newsies), Kristy Cates (Finding Neverland), Madeleine Doherty (The Producers), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Talya Groves (Motown), Cory Lingner (On The Town), Elliott Mattox (Broadway Debut), Monette McKay (Memphis), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Paul Slade Smith (Finding Neverland), Katie Webber (Wicked), Stephen Carrasco (Fiddler on the Roof), Robin Masella (Cats), Kristin Piro (An American In Paris), Amy Quanbeck (Broadway Debut), Michael Williams (On The Town), and Mikey Winslow (On The Town).

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, projection design by Jeff Sugg, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, orchestrations by three- time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music direction and supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl's story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time Broadway audiences are invited to experience Willy Wonka's delightful and semi-dark chocolate world first-hand. Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life- changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for exquisitely nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

The Broadway production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

The playing schedule for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is as follows: Monday and Tuesday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday and

Sunday at 1pm and Saturday at 2pm. Beginning May 31, 2017, Wednesday matinee performances will be at 2pm. Please note: There will be no performances on Monday, April 24 at 8pm, Monday, May 29 at 7pm, Monday, June 5 at 7pm, and Tuesday, July 4, 2017. There will be added performances on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm, Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 7pm, Thursday, June 8 at 7pm and Thursday, July 6 at 7pm.

Tickets for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory range from $69 - $160, and are available at www.Ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929).

ABOUT Roald Dahl AND HIS LEGACY

Roald Dahl (1916-1990) was a spy, ace fighter-pilot, chocolate historian and medical inventor. He was also the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and many more brilliant stories. He remains the World's No.1 storyteller.

Sitting in a hut at the bottom of his garden, surrounded by odd bits and pieces such as a suitcase (used as a footrest), his own hipbone (which he'd had replaced) and a heavy ball of metal foil (made from years' worth of chocolate wrappers), he went on to write some of the world's best-loved children's stories. His first children's story, James and the Giant Peach, was published in 1961, was a hit and every subsequent book became a best-seller.

Today, his stories are available in 58 languages and, by a conservative estimate, he has sold more than 250 million books. Many of these stories have also been adapted for stage and screen, including the 1971 film classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wes Anderson's acclaimed Fantastic Mr Fox, the multi- award winning Matilda The Musical from the RSC with music by Tim Minchin, and Steven Spielberg's blockbuster The BFG. The next adaptation will be Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical which opens on Broadway in April following three Golden years on London's West End.

