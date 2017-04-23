Musical Adaptation of THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES in Development at Vassar

According to The New York Times, the newest Powerhouse theatre season at Vassar College includes a musical adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd's THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES.

The program at Vassar is best known as a development ground for productions including HAMILTON and THE HUMANS.

THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES is a novel first released in 2001. It was reworked as a film starring Queen Latifah and Dakota Fanning. The synopsis according to Fox Searchlight Pictures is:

"Set in South Carolina in 1964, this is the tale of Lily Owens, a 14 year-old girl who is haunted by the memory of her late mother. To escape her lonely life and troubled relationship with her father T-Ray, Lily flees with Rosaleen, her caregiver and friend, to a South Carolina town that holds the secret to her mother's past. Taken in by the intelligent and independent Boatwright sisters, Lily finds solace in their mesmerizing world of beekeeping."

The musical will include a book by Lynn Nottage (SWEAT), music by Duncan Shiek (SPRING AWAKENING), and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead. FUN HOME's Sam Gold will direct.

For more information on the program visit powerhouse.vassar.edu

To read more on the project, visit The New York Times here.

