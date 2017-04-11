BWW Morning Brief April 11th, 2017 - Norm Lewis Slays in SWEENEY TODD and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

At last night's Oliviers, John Tiffany, who picked up an Olivier for Best Director, confirmed earlier reports that the show has found a home for its Broadway transfer. (more...)

2) Rosie O'Donnell, Bruce Vilanch, Randy Rainbow and More to Roast Michael Musto for Charity

Lug Nut Entertainment (Daniel DeMello and Nathaniel Nowak) in association with the world popular dating app SCRUFF, has announced that it will present FORK ON THE LEFT, KNIFE IN THE BACK: BROADWAY ROASTS MICHAEL MUSTO, a one night only charitable event.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Journey to St. Petersburg with a First Look at ANASTASIA on Broadway!

ANASTASIA began previews on March 23 and will open on Broadway on April 24 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: WAITRESS Unveils New Highlights of Sara Bareilles, Smashes Records at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre

This week the hit musical Waitress smashed three sales records on Broadway. Plus, the show unveiled brand-new highlights featuring Sara Bareilles in action - check them out below!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Newsies Forever! NEWSIES Movie Gets Digital Release Date

Newsies forever, second to none! Disney Theatrical Productions, along with former Newsies cast members Jack Sippel, Tommy Bracco, Iain Young, and Jordan Samuels, have just announced that the live Fathom production of Newsies will be released digitally on May 23 in a special video below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Daniel Breaker joins Chicago's HAMILTON as 'Aaron Burr' tonight.

- Married actors Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett bring LOOK AT IT MY WAY to 54 Below...

- And Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello slay Off-Broadway in SWEENEY TODD this evening!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our top picks for this year's Tony Awards host and watch footage of one of the frontrunners below!

#GivingTuesday: Get ready for next month's charity roast of Michael Musto, titled "FORK ON THE LEFT, KNIFE IN THE BACK"...

What we're geeking out over: This HAMILTON fan's tap rendition of "Guns and Ships"!

What we're reading: Alec Baldwin's supposedly error-riddled memoir - with all the drama, how could we resist?

Social Butterfly: Michael Arden took to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes snaps from Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND casting search in Haiti!

AuditionSpace #onceonthisisland A post shared by michaelarden (@michaelarden) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

