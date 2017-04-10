Confirmed! HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Finds Broadway Theater

The West End's acclaimed production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child collected a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards last night, overtaking Matilda and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time as the most decorated production in the ceremony's history. The show opened at the West End's Palace Theatre in July 2016, receiving fave reviews.

As BWW reported in February, the play will transfer to Broadway next Spring. At last night's Oliviers, John Tiffany, who picked up an award for Best Director, confirmed earlier reports that the show will run at the Lyric Theatre. According to Whatsonstage.com, the ONCE director revealed, "It's all sorted. We've got the Lyric Theatre, and I think we're almost there with the actors. We open next year, spring." He went on to add that preparations for the New York transfer have been "really good."



Among the trophies received by the 'Potter' production at last night's awards ceremony were nods for Jamie Parker, who plays Harry Potter, for Best Actor, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role respectively. The play, which sees JK Rowling's wizarding world brought to life on stage, was named Virgin Atlantic Best New Play and also went on to win the White Light Award for Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Costume Design, Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design and Best Director.

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series, and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present Fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

