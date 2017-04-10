STAGE TUBE: Check Out This HAMILTON Fan's Tap Rendition of 'Guns and Ships'

Hamilton
Hamilton fan Dario Natarelli recently posted a video to his YouTube in which he performed a tap dance cover to Guns and Ships. Watch the video below!

Natarelli is a member of SAG-AFTRA and Actor's Equity who has performed on the stage and screen, acting, singing and dancing. For more information, visit darionatarelli.com.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

