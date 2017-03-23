Married Actors Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett to Bring LOOK AT IT MY WAY to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will welcome Broadway veterans and married couple Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector in their brand-new show, "Look at It My Way," this April at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street).

Harry: The first time we met, we hated each other.

Sally: No, you didn't hate me, I hated you. The second time we met, you didn't even

remember me.

Harry: I did too, I remembered you. The third time we met, we became friends.

Sally: We were friends for a long time.

Harry: And then we weren't.

Sally: And then we fell in love.

-When Harry Met Sally

What does it mean when two people arrive at the same place but their versions of the courtship, moment by moment, are entirely different?

In a (mostly) true and hilarious reimagining of their platonic...errr...romantic journey (with inspiration from their favorite film), "Look at it My Way" gives Broadway's Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector the chance to recount the story of how they ended up together - from each of their often wildly divergent perspectives. Fresh off the heels of their award-winning concert debut ("This Is Dedicated: Music's Greatest Marriages") where they were hailed as a "crackerjack duo of performing powerhouses," this "palpably simpatico" Broadway couple uses the best of pop (Prince, Peter Gabriel), rock (REO Speedwagon, Beatles), soul (Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles), and even a little musical theater to discover what happens when you see through the eyes of someone who likes you a whole lot more than you like yourself.

Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett in "Look at It My Way" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 11 - 16, 2017. There is a $45 - $55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector originated the role of Barry Mann in Beautiful. About his Feinstein's/ 54 Below debut, the New York Times wrote: "Witty, energetic and infused with a jolt of passion!" Jarrod is also known for his vocal prowess in the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, which he played on Broadway. He will next be seen in Roman Holiday this May at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.

Kelli Barrett originated the lead role of 'Lara Guishar' in Broadway's Doctor Zhivago. Other Broadway credits include principle roles in Wicked, Baby It's You!, and The Royal Family. Barrett has starred in over 20 films and television shows including "NCIS," "Blue Bloods," "Ugly Betty," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU," and "Chicago Fire."

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining.Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

