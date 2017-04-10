Alec Baldwin Criticizes Memoir Publisher for Editing Flubs; Will Reveal Extras on Facebook

Following the release of his new memoir NEVERTHELESS, Alec Baldwin took to Facebook to criticize his publishers at HarperCollins for "several typos and errors" and for being "too busy to do a proper and forensic edit of the material."

Baldwin writes he will use his newly created NEVERTHELESS Facebook page to present "supplemental material that did not make it into the original edition of my memoir, either due to the publisher's deadline, the perceived flow of the book or the author's poor memory, as well as "an index of corrections and amendments to the text in order to bring it more in line with my original intent."

His first amendment addresses his intentions when he says he is "in love" with actresses such as Megan Mullally, Kate McKinnon and Tina Fey: "I mean that I am in love with their talent. As a happily married man who wants to stay that way (ahem), I wanted to clarify that."

Read his full Facebook post below!

Actor, producer, writer and comedian Alec Baldwin regularly appears on SNL to spoof President Donald Trump and is well known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of 'Jack Donaghy' on 30 ROCK. He last starred on Broadway in ORPHANS and before that in TWENTIETH CENTURY, SHORT TALKS ON THE UNIVERSE, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, SERIOUS MONEY and LOOT.

